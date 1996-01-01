15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen peroxide decomposes quickly into water and oxygen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The decomposition reaction takes place in two steps:
Step 1: Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2: Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Identify the molecularity of each individual step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Step 1: Unimolecular
Step 2: Bimolecular
Step 2: Bimolecular
B
Step 1: Bimolecular
Step 2: Unimolecular
Step 2: Unimolecular
C
Step 1: Unimolecular
Step 2: Unimolecular
Step 2: Unimolecular
D
Step 1: Bimolecular
Step 2: Bimolecular
Step 2: Bimolecular