6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does a reaction occur when a strip of cobalt is dipped into an aqueous solution of Fe(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions? If there is, what is the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A reaction does occur when a strip of cobalt is dipped into an aqueous solution of Fe(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions Co2+(aq) + Fe(s) → Fe2+(aq) + Co(s)
B
A reaction does occur when a strip of cobalt is dipped into an aqueous solution of Fe(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions Fe2+(aq) + Co(s) → Co2+(aq) + Fe(s)
C
A reaction does not occur when a strip of cobalt is dipped into an aqueous solution of Fe(NO3)2 under standard-state conditions