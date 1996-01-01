15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is a first-order decomposition reaction:
2 N2O5(g) → 2 N2O4(g) + O2(g)
The change in concentration of N2O5 with time is shown in the following graph:
Determine the average rate of the reaction in the time interval 0-260 s.
The following reaction is a first-order decomposition reaction:
2 N2O5(g) → 2 N2O4(g) + O2(g)
The change in concentration of N2O5 with time is shown in the following graph:
Determine the average rate of the reaction in the time interval 0-260 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8×10–3 M/s
B
3.6×10–3 M/s
C
1.4×10–3 M/s
D
2.1×10–3 M/s