16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to Le Chatelier's principle, how will the amount of solid zinc bromide change when the equilibrium of the following reaction is disturbed by removing Br—?
Zn2+(aq) + 2 Br—(aq) ⇌ ZnBr2(s)
How does the change in the amount of Br— affect the reaction quotient, Qc, of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the equilibrium is disturbed by removing Br—, the reaction quotient, Qc, will be greater than the equilibrium constant, Kc. The reaction will shift from left to right by reducing the amount of solid ZnBr2, which decreases Qc, to achieve equilibrium again.
B
When the equilibrium is disturbed by removing Br—, the reaction quotient, Qc, will be greater than the equilibrium constant, Kc. The reaction will shift from right to left by reducing the amount of solid ZnBr2, which increases Qc, to achieve equilibrium again.
C
When the equilibrium is disturbed by removing Br—, the reaction quotient, Qc, will be less than the equilibrium constant, Kc. The reaction will shift from left to right by increasing the amount of solid ZnBr2, which increases Qc, to achieve equilibrium again.
D
When the equilibrium is disturbed by removing Br—, the reaction quotient, Qc, will be less than the equilibrium constant, Kc. The reaction will shift from right to left by decreasing the amount of solid ZnBr2, which decreases Qc, to achieve equilibrium again.