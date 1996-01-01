17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq) + HF(aq) → CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq) + F-(aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Brønsted–Lowry acid: CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq)
Brønsted–Lowry base: HF(aq)
Conjugate base: CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq)
Conjugate acid: F-(aq)
B
Brønsted–Lowry acid: HF(aq)
Brønsted–Lowry base: CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq)
Conjugate base: F-(aq)
Conjugate acid: CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq)
C
Brønsted–Lowry acid: CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq)
Brønsted–Lowry base: HF(aq)
Conjugate base: F-(aq)
Conjugate acid: CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq)
D
Brønsted–Lowry acid: HF(aq)
Brønsted–Lowry base: CH3(CH2)2NH2(aq)
Conjugate base: CH3(CH2)2NH3+(aq)
Conjugate acid: F-(aq)
