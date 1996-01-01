Given the following possible fuel substitutes

methanol (CH 3 OH): ΔH° c = -726.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.792 g/mL

ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH): ΔH° c = -1366.8 kJ/mol, density = 0.789 g/mL

acetylene (C 2 H 2 ): ΔH° c = -1301.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.0011772 g/mL

isooctane (C 8 H 18 ): ΔH° c = -5461 kJ/mol, density = 0.690 g/mL





Part A. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit mass?

Part B. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit volume?