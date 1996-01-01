8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following possible fuel substitutes
methanol (CH3OH): ΔH°c = -726.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.792 g/mL
ethanol (C2H5OH): ΔH°c = -1366.8 kJ/mol, density = 0.789 g/mL
acetylene (C2H2): ΔH°c = -1301.1 kJ/mol, density = 0.0011772 g/mL
isooctane (C8H18): ΔH°c = -5461 kJ/mol, density = 0.690 g/mL
Part A. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit mass?
Part B. Which fuel produces the most energy per unit volume?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) acetylene (B) acetylene
B
(A) acetylene (B) isooctane
C
(A) isooctane (B) isooctane
D
(A) ethanol (B) ethanol
E
(A) methanol (B) methanol