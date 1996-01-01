16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction A3 (g) + B3 (g) ⇌ 3 AB (g), A and B atoms are represented as green and red colors in the diagram, respectively. Which box represents the system at Q < Kc if Kc = 1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Box 1 represents the system at Q < Kc
B
Box 2 represents the system at Q < Kc
C
Box 3 represents the system at Q < Kc
D
All of the boxes represent the system at Q < Kc