6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lactic acid, created during fermentation in the body, has a molar mass of 90.078 g/mol. A 6.50 g sample of lactic acid is dissolved in water and then titrated with 90.20 mL of 0.800 M NaOH solution to neutralize the solution. Determine the number of acidic hydrogens in lactic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1
B
2
C
3
D
4