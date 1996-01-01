6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given compound is soluble or insoluble in water. Identify the existing ions in the solution when applicable.
i) NaNO3
ii) SrS
iii) Fe(C2H3O2)2
iv) TlNO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) insoluble, ii) insoluble, iii) insoluble, iv) insoluble
B
i) Soluble: Na+, NO3-, ii) Soluble: Sr2+, S2-, iii) Soluble: Fe2+, C2H3O2-, iv) Soluble: :Tl+, NO3-
C
i) insoluble, ii) insoluble, iii) Soluble: Fe2+, C2H3O2-, iv) Soluble: Soluble: Tl+, NO3-
D
i) Soluble: Na+, NO3-, ii) Soluble: Sr2+, S2-, iii) insoluble, iv) insoluble