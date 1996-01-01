12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in the molecule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
From the left, the hybridization is: sp2; sp2; sp3, sp; sp; sp3
B
From the left, the hybridization is: sp2; sp2; sp; sp; sp; sp3
C
From the left, the hybridization is: sp; sp; sp3; sp2; sp3; sp2
D
From the left, the hybridization is: sp2; sp2; sp3; sp3; sp; sp