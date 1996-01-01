18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a buffer of pH 9.5, which of the following weak acid-conjugate base mixtures would you choose? Explain your choice.
a) CH3COOH and NaCH3COO
b) NH4Cl and NH3
c) HCOOH and NaHCOO
