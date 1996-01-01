6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solubility Rules
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is correct based on the solubility rules?
Which of the following is correct based on the solubility rules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HgBr2 is soluble in water and Hg2Br2 is insoluble in water.
B
Hg2Br2 is soluble in water and HgBr2 is insoluble in water.
C
Both HgBr2 and Hg2Br2 are insoluble in water.
D
Both HgBr2 and Hg2Br2 are soluble in water.
E
None of the above.