10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of cyclobutadienyl dianion, C4H42−, is shown below. It can be described by the following energy diagrams of its π molecular orbitals when only the π bonds and not the σ bonds are taken into account:
Based on its π MO energy diagram, is C4H42− paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Paramagnetic
B
Diamagnetic