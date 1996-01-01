17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the [OH–] for a solution that has [H+] 5000 times smaller than [OH–] and classify whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[OH–] = 7.07×10–6 M; acidic
B
[OH–] = 7.07×10–6 M; basic
C
[OH–] = 1.41×10–9 M; acidic
D
[OH–] = 1.41×10–9 M; basic