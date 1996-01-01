17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: HClO4(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq)+ ClO4–(aq). Determine the Bronsted-Lowry acid and Bronsted-Lowry base on the left side of the equation and then determine their corresponding conjugate acid and conjugate base on the right side of the equation.
Bronsted-Lowry acid: H2O; Bronsted-Lowry base: HClO4; Conjugate acid: H3O+; Conjugate base: ClO4–
Bronsted-Lowry acid: H2O; Bronsted-Lowry base: HClO4; Conjugate acid: ClO4–; Conjugate base: H3O+
Bronsted-Lowry acid: HClO4; Bronsted-Lowry base:H2O; Conjugate acid: H3O+; Conjugate base: ClO4–
Bronsted-Lowry acid: HClO4; Bronsted-Lowry base:H2O; Conjugate acid: ClO4–; Conjugate base: H3O+