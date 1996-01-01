12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The overlap of two 1s atomic orbitals in hydrogen, as shown in the diagram below, results in the formation of two molecular orbitals: One bonding (σ1s) orbital and one antibonding (σ*1s) orbital. Absorption of a high-energy photon can excite an electron from the bonding molecular orbital to the antibonding molecular orbital. Assuming that this transition is a HOMO-LUMO transition, identify the HOMO in hydrogen.
The overlap of two 1s atomic orbitals in hydrogen, as shown in the diagram below, results in the formation of two molecular orbitals: One bonding (σ1s) orbital and one antibonding (σ*1s) orbital. Absorption of a high-energy photon can excite an electron from the bonding molecular orbital to the antibonding molecular orbital. Assuming that this transition is a HOMO-LUMO transition, identify the HOMO in hydrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HOMO = σ*1s
B
HOMO = σ1s