The overlap of two 1s atomic orbitals in hydrogen, as shown in the diagram below, results in the formation of two molecular orbitals: One bonding (σ 1s ) orbital and one antibonding (σ* 1s ) orbital. Absorption of a high-energy photon can excite an electron from the bonding molecular orbital to the antibonding molecular orbital. Assuming that this transition is a HOMO-LUMO transition, identify the HOMO in hydrogen.