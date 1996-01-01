6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe the preparation process to make 0.170 M RbOH aqueous solution from solid RbOH to precipitate 12.0 g AgOH from a solution with 0.125 mol AgClO4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dissolve 12.8 g RbOH in a small amount of water and dilute to 0.170 L
B
Dissolve 9.85 g RbOH in a small amount of water and dilute to 0.565 L
C
Dissolve 12.0 g RbOH in a small amount of water and dilute to 0.170 L
D
Dissolve 10.0 g RbOH in a small amount of water and dilute to 0.600 L