10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energies of the 2s and 2p orbitals for the hydrogen atom are the same. If an electron is added to a hydrogen atom to form a hydride anion, would the energies of 2s and 2p orbitals still remain the same?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes; The orbital energies are defined by the atomic number and not by the number of electrons.
B
No; Orbital energies in multi-electron atoms are different for each orbital due to repulsions between electrons.
C
Yes; Atoms with up to 2 electrons can have degenerate orbitals within a single energy level.
D
No; 2s and 2p are two separate orbitals so their energies will be different in any condition.