11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the enthalpies of hydration for rubidium nitrate and cesium nitrate. The lattice enthalpies are –662.0 kJ/mol and –648.0 kJ/mol, respectively. The solution enthalpies are 36.48 kJ/mol and 40.00 kJ/mol, respectively. Which of the two cations will be more strongly hydrated in solution? Explain.
A
RbNO3 = –688.0 kJ/mol
CsNO3 = –698.5 kJ/mol
Cs+ is more strongly hydrated due to a lower charge density.
B
RbNO3 = –698.5 kJ/mol
CsNO3 = –688.0 kJ/mol
Rb+ is more strongly hydrated due to a higher charge density.
C
RbNO3 = –698.5 kJ/mol
CsNO3 = –688.0 kJ/mol
Cs+ is more strongly hydrated due to a higher charge density.
D
RbNO3 = –688.0 kJ/mol
CsNO3 = –698.5 kJ/mol
Both ions are hydrated with the same strength.
