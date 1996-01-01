3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the amount of each product in grams that can be produced in the following reaction then identify which reactant is in excess and calculate its mass in grams remaining:
(3.8 g NH4Br) + (6.3 g AgClO4) → (x g NH4ClO4) + (y g AgBr)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 4.6 g NH4ClO4
y = 7.3 g AgBr
excess reactant: NH4Br; mass remaining = 0.8 g
B
x = 3.6 g NH4ClO4
y = 5.7 g AgBr
excess reactant: NH4Br; mass remaining = 0.8 g
C
x = 4.6 g NH4ClO4
y = 7.3 g AgBr
excess reactant: AgClO4; mass remaining = 2.5 g
D
x = 3.6 g NH4ClO4
y = 5.7 g AgBr
excess reactant: AgClO4; mass remaining = 2.5 g
