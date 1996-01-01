8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following formation reactions and their enthalpies of formation
(reaction 1) C (s) + 2 H2 (g) + 1/8 S8 (s) → CH3SH (g) ΔH = –22.9 kJ
(reaction 2) C (s) + 1/8 S8 (s) → CS (g) ΔH = 234.0 kJ
find ΔH for the reaction:
CS (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH3SH (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–256.9 kJ
B
211.1 kJ
C
256.9 kJ
D
–211.1 kJ