19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
100PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
KCIO4 (s) → KCl (s) + 2 O2 (g)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = 0.342 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -3.70 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -106 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous
B
ΔS°rxn = 0.137 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 869 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 829 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it can be made spontaneous by increasing the temperature.
C
ΔS°rxn = 0.177 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -437 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -489 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous
D
ΔS°rxn = 0.342 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 869 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 767 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it can be made spontaneous by decreasing the temperature.
