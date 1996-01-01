6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given reduction potentials below, identify whether the reduction of Cl2(g) by HNO2(aq) will occur spontaneously at standard-state conditions.
E°red Cl2/Cl– = 1.358 V
E°red NO3–/HNO2 = 0.934 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reduction of Cl2(aq) by HNO2(aq) will occur spontaneously.
B
The reduction of Cl2(aq) by HNO2(aq) will not occur spontaneously.