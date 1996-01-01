13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a 350 mL evacuated flask, a cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal with an edge length of 0.936 mm was vaporized. The vapor pressure that resulted was 13.7 mmHg at 789 °C. It is well known that the metal has a body-centered cubic structure. What is the identity of the metal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
Aluminum (radius = 125 pm)
Sodium (radius = 180 pm)
Lithium (radius = 145 pm)
Potassium (radius = 220 pm)