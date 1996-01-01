9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain medical procedure requires a patient to be temporarily exposed to radiation with a frequency of 27.12 MHz. Would the photons of this frequency have more or less energy than the photons of visible light?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Photons of 27.12 MHz frequency have lesser energy than the photons of visible light.
B
Photons of 27.12 MHz frequency have greater energy than the photons of visible light.
C
Photons of 27.12 MHz frequency have the same energy as the photons of visible light.