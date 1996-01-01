10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the differences between the actual and theoretical cation-anion distances for the following ionic compounds:
LiCl, NaF, KBr, RbI
The experimentally measured cation-anion distances are: LiCl = 2.50 Å; NaF = 2.31 Å; KBr = 3.30 Å and RbI = 3.67 Å
Use the diagram below to determine the theoretical cation-anion distances for the ionic compounds above.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LiCl = 0.04 Å; NaF = 0.01 Å; KBr = 0.02 Å and RbI = 0.07 Å
B
LiCl = 0.02 Å; NaF = 0.04 Å; KBr = 0.05 Å and RbI = 0.03 Å
C
LiCl = 0.01 Å; NaF = 0.06 Å; KBr = 0.04 Å and RbI = 0.06 Å
D
LiCl = 0.00 Å; NaF = 0.04 Å; KBr = 0.04 Å and RbI = 0.05 Å