Calculate the differences between the actual and theoretical cation-anion distances for the following ionic compounds:

LiCl, NaF, KBr, RbI

The experimentally measured cation-anion distances are: LiCl = 2.50 Å; NaF = 2.31 Å; KBr = 3.30 Å and RbI = 3.67 Å

Use the diagram below to determine the theoretical cation-anion distances for the ionic compounds above.