18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the statements that correctly describe buffers.
a) The pH of a buffer solution does not change significantly when any amount of a strong acid is added.
b) An acid added to the buffer solution reacts with the weak base of the buffer.
c) The pH of a buffer solution is determined by the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of strong acid.
d) A buffer is generally made up of a weak acid and its conjugate base.
e) The Ka of a buffer does not change when any amount of an acid is added to the buffer solution.
Select the statements that correctly describe buffers.
a) The pH of a buffer solution does not change significantly when any amount of a strong acid is added.
b) An acid added to the buffer solution reacts with the weak base of the buffer.
c) The pH of a buffer solution is determined by the ratio of the concentration of conjugate base to the concentration of strong acid.
d) A buffer is generally made up of a weak acid and its conjugate base.
e) The Ka of a buffer does not change when any amount of an acid is added to the buffer solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a, d, e
B
b, c, e
C
a, c, d
D
a, b, d, e
E
a, c, d, e