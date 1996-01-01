10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the electron configuration [Ar]4s23d7. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Iron, 7 unpaired electrons
B
Copper, 2 unpaired electrons
C
Nickel, 2 unpaired electrons
D
Cobalt, 3 unpaired electrons