6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the activity series trends for the following halogens:
F2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq) → 2 NaF (aq) + Cl2 (aq)
Cl2 (aq) + 2 NaBr (aq) → 2 NaCl (aq) + Br2 (aq)
Predicts the products for the following reactions, if no reaction occurs, write NO REACTION.
1. Cl2 (aq) + LiF (aq) →
2. Cl2 (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) →
Based on the activity series trends for the following halogens:
F2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq) → 2 NaF (aq) + Cl2 (aq)
Cl2 (aq) + 2 NaBr (aq) → 2 NaCl (aq) + Br2 (aq)
Predicts the products for the following reactions, if no reaction occurs, write NO REACTION.
1. Cl2 (aq) + LiF (aq) →
2. Cl2 (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. No Rxn 2. MgCl2 + Br2
B
1. LiCl2 + F2 2. No Rxn
C
1. LiCl2 + F2 2. MgCl2 + Br2
D
1. No Rxn 2. No Rxn