Based on the activity series trends for the following halogens:

F 2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq) → 2 NaF (aq) + Cl 2 (aq)

Cl 2 (aq) + 2 NaBr (aq) → 2 NaCl (aq) + Br 2 (aq)

Predicts the products for the following reactions, if no reaction occurs, write NO REACTION.

1. Cl 2 (aq) + LiF (aq) →