15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the rate law for the overall reaction of the given mechanism
Step 1: A → B + C + D Equilibrium
Step 2: D + E → F Slow
Overall: A + E → B + C + F
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate law = k [A][D][E]
B
Rate law = k[D][E]
C
Rate law = k[B][C][D]
D
Rate law = k[A][E]