16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant for the following decomposition reaction at 75.0 °C is 2.73.
NH3BF3(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + BF3(g)
What are the equilibrium concentrations of NH3 and BF3 if a sample of NH3BF3(s) is put inside a closed container at 75.0 °C and allowed to reach equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.65 M
B
1.37 M
C
1.17 M
D
2.73 M