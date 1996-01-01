11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lattice Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lattice enthalpy of sodium hydroxide is –887.0 kJ/mol and its hydration enthalpy is –931.5 kJ/mol. If a solution released 165.0 kJ of heat, how much sodium hydroxide was dissolved?
The lattice enthalpy of sodium hydroxide is –887.0 kJ/mol and its hydration enthalpy is –931.5 kJ/mol. If a solution released 165.0 kJ of heat, how much sodium hydroxide was dissolved?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
139.7 g NaOH
B
183.6 g NaOH
C
148.3 g NaOH
D
117.1 g NaOH