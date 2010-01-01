17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the [OH–], pH, and pOH for a solution of hydroxylamine (HONH2, Kb = 1.1×10–8) that has a concentration of 0.40 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[OH–] = 6.6×10–5 M
pH = 4.18
pOH = 9.82
B
[OH–] = 1.7×10–4 M
pH = 10.22
pOH = 3.78
C
[OH–] = 6.6×10–5 M
pH = 9.82
pOH = 4.18
D
[OH–] = 1.7×10–4 M
pH = 3.78
pOH = 10.22
