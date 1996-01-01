6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
Xe(g) + F2(g) → XeF6(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Xe(g) + 3 F2(g) → XeF6(g); Combination reaction
B
Xe(g) + 6 F2(g) → XeF6(g); Combination reaction
C
Xe(g) + 3 F2(g) → XeF6(g); Combustion reaction
D
Xe(g) + 6 F2(g) → XeF6(g); Combustion reaction
E
Xe(g) + 6 F2(g) → XeF6(g); Decomposition reaction