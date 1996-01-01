6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following net ionic equation:
2 S2O32- (aq) + I3-(aq) → S4O62- (aq) + 3I-(aq)
The amount of I3- ions can be determined by titrating the I3- solution with a known concentration of S2O32- (aq) (thiosulfate ion). Calculate the Molarity of I3- solution, given that it requires 35.8 mL of 0.454 M Na2S2O3 (aq) to titrate a 34.0-mL sample of I3- (aq).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.116 M
B
0.239 M
C
0.478 M
D
0.736 M