6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the balanced equation for the reaction of 3-bromopropanoic acid (C3H5BrO2) with Ca(OH)2 in an aqueous solution to produce C3H4BrO2-.
A
C3H5BrO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(C3H4BrO2)2(aq) + H2O(l)
B
C3H5BrO2(aq) + 2 Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(C3H4BrO2)2(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
C
3 C3H5BrO2(aq) + 2 Ca(OH)2(aq) → 2 Ca(C3H4BrO2)2(aq) + 3 H2O(l)
D
2 C3H5BrO2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → Ca(C3H4BrO2)2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)