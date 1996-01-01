14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Magnesium chloride is dissolved in 150.0 mL of water to make a 12.5% MgCl2 solution by mass. The solution has a density of 1.105 g/cm3. Calculate the mass of solute or solvent that must be added in order to make the boiling point of the solution 108.2°C. The van't Hoff factor of MgCl2 is 2.70.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.1 g H2O
B
61.2 g MgCl2
C
87.2 g H2O
D
49.4 g MgCl2