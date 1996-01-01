18. Aqueous Equilibrium
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the ratio of the volumes of 1.25 M sodium glycolate (NaC2H3O3) and 1.25 M glycolic acid (C2H4O3) necessary to make a buffer of pH 4.25. The pKa of C2H4O3 is 3.83.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ratio of the volumes of 1.25 M sodium glycolate (NaC2H3O3) and 1.25 M glycolic acid (C2H4O3) is 0.380
B
The ratio of the volumes of 1.25 M sodium glycolate (NaC2H3O3) and 1.25 M glycolic acid (C2H4O3) is 2.63
C
The ratio of the volumes of 1.25 M sodium glycolate (NaC2H3O3) and 1.25 M glycolic acid (C2H4O3) is 0.420
D
The ratio of the volumes of 1.25 M sodium glycolate (NaC2H3O3) and 1.25 M glycolic acid (C2H4O3) is 3.83