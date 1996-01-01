8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of titanium weighing 18.0 g has an initial temperature of 23.0°C. Determine the final temperature of the sample when it absorbs 3.18 kJ of heat. The specific heat capacity of titanium is 0.522 J/g•°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.5°C
B
361°C
C
51.5°C
D
315°C