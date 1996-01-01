19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict which temperature condition is needed for the reaction below be spontaneous:
2 CO(g) + O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) (exothermic)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
spontaneous only at high temperatures
B
non-spontaneous at all temperatures
C
spontaneous at all temperatures
D
spontaneous only at low temperatures