6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does a reaction occur when a strip of nickel is dipped into an aqueous solution of CuNO3 under standard-state conditions? If there is, what is the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A reaction does occur when a strip of nickel is dipped into an aqueous solution of CuNO3 under standard-state conditions
2 Cu+(aq) + Ni(s) → Ni2+(aq) + 2 Cu(s)
B
A reaction does occur when a strip of nickel is dipped into an aqueous solution of CuNO3 under standard-state conditions
Ni2+(aq) + 2 Cu(s) → 2 Cu+(aq) + Ni(s)
C
A reaction does not occur when a strip of nickel is dipped into an aqueous solution of CuNO3 under standard-state conditions