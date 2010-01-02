17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the values of [H3O+] and [OH−] for a solution with a pH of 8.92 at 25°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H3O+] = 1.2×10−9 M
[OH−] = 8.3×10−6 M
B
[H3O+] = 3.8×10−3 M
[OH−] = 2.7×10−12 M
C
[H3O+] = 4.1×10−8 M
[OH−] = 2.5×10−7 M
D
[H3O+] = 8.2×10−10 M
[OH−] = 1.2×10−5 M
