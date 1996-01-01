14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
Identify the compound that would be more soluble in methanol (CH3OH) from the following pair: acetic acid, CH3COOH, or acetylene, C2H2.
A
Acetic acid, CH3COOH is more soluble in methanol (CH3OH).
B
Acetylene, C2H2 is more soluble in methanol (CH3OH).
C
Both Acetic acid, CH3COOH and acetylene, C2H2 are not soluble in methanol (CH3OH).
D
Acetic acid, CH3COOH and acetylene, C2H2 are equally soluble in methanol (CH3OH).