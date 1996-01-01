12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the structure of carbamic acid, a precursor in the industrial synthesis of urea. Use the VSEPR model to determine the hybridization and bond angles around the C and N atoms. Compare this with the actual hybridization and bond angles based on the 3D model below.
Legend: C = grey, H = white, O = red, N = blue
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
VSEPR Model: C is sp3-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 109.5°. N is sp2-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 120°.Molecular Model: Both C and N are sp3-hybridized, and their bonds have an angle of 109.5°.
B
VSEPR Model: Both C and N are sp2-hybridized, and their bonds have an angle of 120°.Molecular Model: Both C and N are sp3-hybridized, and their bonds have an angle of 109.5°.
C
VSEPR Model: C is sp2-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 120°. N is sp3-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 109.5°.Molecular Model: Both C and N are sp2-hybridized, and their bonds have an angle of 120°.
D
VSEPR Model: C is sp-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 180°. N is sp2-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 120°.Molecular Model: C is sp3-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 109.5°. N is sp2-hybridized, and its bonds have an angle of 120°.