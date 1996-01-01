8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 4.50 g sample of naphthalene (C10H8) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.00 to 50.37°C
Calculate the heat of combustion per gram of naphthalene and per mole of naphthalene given that the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 5.960 kJ/°C.
A 4.50 g sample of naphthalene (C10H8) is burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature increases from 20.00 to 50.37°C
Calculate the heat of combustion per gram of naphthalene and per mole of naphthalene given that the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 5.960 kJ/°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-40.2 kJ/g; -5.15 x103 kJ/mol
B
-32.2 kJ/g; -4.12 x103 kJ/mol
C
-42.0 kJ/g; -1.50 x103 kJ/mol
D
-24.3 kJ/g; -9.63 x103 kJ/mol