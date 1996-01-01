8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an insulated container, a 50.0 g copper block that was initially at 87.3 °C was added to 75.0 g of water at 24.5 °C. At thermal equilibrium, what is the final temperature of the two substances? (specific heat capacity of copper = 0.386 J/(g∙°C))
A
31.4 °C
B
28.1 °C
C
56.2 °C
D
62.8 °C