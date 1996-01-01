Given the following balanced equation:

Cl 2(aq) + HClO 2(aq) + H 2 O (l) ⇌ 3 H+ (aq) + 2 Cl- (aq) + ClO 3 - (aq) ; K c = 1.34×106

A reaction mixture has the following concentrations of reactants and products:

[Cl 2 ] = 0.220 M; [HClO 2 ] = 0.250 M; [H+] = 0.0500 M; [Cl-] = 0.0150 M; and [ClO 3 -] = 0.0111 M;

Determine the direction in which the reaction will proceed.