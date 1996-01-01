16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following balanced equation:
Cl2(aq) + HClO2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ 3 H+(aq) + 2 Cl-(aq) + ClO3-(aq) ; Kc = 1.34×106
A reaction mixture has the following concentrations of reactants and products:
[Cl2] = 0.220 M; [HClO2] = 0.250 M; [H+] = 0.0500 M; [Cl-] = 0.0150 M; and [ClO3-] = 0.0111 M;
Determine the direction in which the reaction will proceed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q < K; The reaction will move towards the left side.
B
Q < K; The reaction will move towards the right side.
C
Q = K; Reaction is at equilibrium.
D
Q > K; The reaction will move towards the left side.
E
Q > K; The reaction will move towards the right side.