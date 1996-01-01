10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zeff Si = 5
Zeff Cl = 8
B
Zeff Si = 2
Zeff Cl = 5
C
Zeff Si = 4
Zeff Cl = 7
D
Zeff Si = 1
Zeff Cl = 1