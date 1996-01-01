7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
H2(g) from the reaction of KH with excess water fills a volume of 0.970 L above the water. At 40 °C, the total pressure of gas collected is 780 mmHg. Calculate the moles of H2 produced and the mass of KH that reacted.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0720 mol H2; 2.89 g KH
B
0.0356 mol H2; 1.44 g KH
C
0.1678 mol H2; 6.73 g KH
D
0.0180 mol H2; 0.722 KH