19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
101PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn , and ΔG°rxn for the following reaction?
2 Co(s) + O2 (g) → 2 CoO (s)
Is the reaction spontaneous? If not, will changing the temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should it be increased or decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = -0.371 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -238 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -127 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous
B
ΔS°rxn = 0.371 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = 238 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 127 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it can be made spontaneous by decreasing the temperature.
C
ΔS°rxn = -0.159 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -476 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -428 kJ
The reaction is spontaneous.
D
ΔS°rxn = -159 kJ/K
ΔH°rxn = -476 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 470 kJ
The reaction is nonspontaneous but it cannot be made spontaneous by increasing or decreasing the temperature.
